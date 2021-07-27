Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Assam-Mizoram clash

CPI-M MP Elaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice in RS over Pegasus issue
Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elaram Kareem gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged Pegasus Spyware.
The names of several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to reports published in The Wire. (ANI)
I've submitted an adjournment motion on Assam-Mizoram border clash and separately written a letter to the Home Minister demanding an enquiry: Gaurav Gogoi
We had discussions with Opposition leaders & said that we're ready for discussion on whichever topic they want. We hope that Opposition will give notice & let Chairman & Speaker decide under which rule & when should it happen: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
B/w Aug 15, 2022 & Aug 15, 2023, 2 workers will be handpicked to visit 75 villages per Assembly constituency. They'll spend 75 hrs in each village to collect ideas & noteworthy initiatives which will be collated further for development of the country: Union Min Arjun Ram Meghwal
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi gives an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel yesterday
PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to speak at BJP Parliamentary Party meet
Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS for discussion over Pegasus Project
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday gave a 'suspension of business' notice under rule 267 in the Rajyasabha to have a discussion on the Pegasus Project in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.
In the notice, Gohil has demanded a Supreme court-monitored enquiry in the matter and said, "...to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined our democracy and Constitutional rights and to have a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry announced immediately." (ANI)
