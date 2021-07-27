Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion notice in LS over Assam-Mizoram clash

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elaram Kareem gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged Pegasus Spyware.

The names of several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to reports published in The Wire. (ANI)