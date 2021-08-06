India

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Ruckus by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament

AAP will join Opposition parties' protest led by Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to support farmers. If the Opposition's protest is led by a party leader like Rahul Gandhi, then, why would we go? He hasn't been successful in raising farmers' issues: AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker urges Opposition MPs to not disrupt House proceedings, adjourns the House till 12 noon

Lok Sabha proceedings begin for the day, Opposition MPs raise slogans over 'Pegasus Project' media report

Kerala Left MPs and Congress MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding withdrawal of Lakshadweep Chief Administrator

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders meet to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus report

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Pegasus report, an issue among others that has led to repeated adjournments of both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced.

To support farmers' demand for repeal of farm laws, all Opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today: Mallikarjun Kharge

Govt has introduced rehabilitation package for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots victims: Minority Affairs Ministry in Lok Sabha

Responding to a question on provision for providing relief amount for Sikhs who were victims of 1984 riots, the Union Minority Affairs Ministry on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha said that the Government of India has introduced a rehabilitation package to provide relief to victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.

