Parl panel summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21 over misuse of social media

The Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology (IT) has summoned officials of social media companies Facebook and Twitter on January 21, in connection with the prevention of misuse of social media.

According to Lok Sabha Secretariat notice, the agenda of the next sittings of the panel will be "Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space." The sitting will be held from 4 pm onwards on January 21.

The 31 members Parliamentary standing committee on IT is headed by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency.