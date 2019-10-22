‘Pappu caught in his own web’: Swamy claims Rahul under-fire over his Indian citizenship

On Tuesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy targeted former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship on a thread on Twitter.

Earlier, Swamy had claimed that Gandhi had declared himself a British citizen and raised queries about his academic qualifications. Swamy had written on Twitter (using his preferred sobriquet for the former Congress president):

“Buddhu has also filed income tax returns in UK during 2004-2006 as a British Citizen as Rahul Gandhi while MP in India!!!!!’ Buddhu citizen likely to be cancelled because he cannot deny his British citizenship now. His tax returns are damning. Ensure BJP Govt returns on May 23 rd”

On Tuesday, he put up what he called a ‘translation of Hindi post by Sushil Kumar Saroagi Jindal’ in which he claimed ‘pappu was caught in his own web’.

Swamy wrote on Twitter: “Pappu caught in his own web. Most people are aware that the Home Ministry has sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi regarding his citizenship.

Why did the Ministry seek this clarification and what is the thought process behind sending the notice? If Rahul Gandhi replies to the Ministry that he was and still is an Indian citizen, the question arises who was the owner of the British property and money in British banks.”