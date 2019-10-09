Papankusha Ekadashi 2019: Significance, Muhurat and Vidhi

Papankusha Ekadashi occurs on the Ekadashi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. The 9th of October, today is celebrated as the Papankusha Ekadashi. The Papankusha Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Padmanabha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Devotees worship Lord Padmanabha, Vishnu’s avatar today by fasting throughout the day. It is believed that the one who fasts on Ekadashi will be bestowed with good health, wealth and all otherworldly desires. The fast (vrat) is also believed to rid a person of their sins. The merits of this revered vrat are equivalent to performing 100 Surya Yagya or 1000 Ashwamedha Yagya.

Papankusha Ekadashi Muhurat and Vidhi

Ekadashi date- Starts from 8th October 2019, 2.50 pm and will end on 9 October 2019 at 5.19 pm.

Parana Muhurta on Dwadashi Tithi: The fast (vrat) starts from 6: 18 a.m and will end at 08: 40 p.m in the evening on 10th October 2019.

Vidhi:

The Ekadashi morning should start with one having a bath and cleaning themselves completely. After the bath, one’s fast starts, a person should loyally fast throughout the day and worship Lord Padmanabha.

One can also use flowers, coconuts, incense sticks and lamps to decorate their house or their mandir to please the Lord.