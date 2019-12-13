Panther stalks Pink City: Jaipur's frantic search for big cat takes forever, schools closed

A panther which strayed into a residential area in Rajasthan's Jaipur district has kept police and forest department teams on their toes as they try to capture the animal.

"We are trying to search the animal since Thursday. It's movement was last captured in Subodh College. There was an information that the panther could be behind the Assembly building. We are trying to locate the animal," a forest official said. The big cat was first spotted in a posh residential colony on Takhteshahi Road, situated between JLN Road and Tonk Road, of the state capital on Thursday afternoon.