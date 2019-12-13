Panther stalks Pink City: Big cat located, rescue operation underway

CCTV footage shows the panther wandering into the Takhteshahi road area of the city. It was also caught on camera entering Sawai Man Singh (SMS) School in the Rambagh area of the city, reports The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra. SMS school students in the meantime have been given a holiday.

The predator is believed to have strayed from the Jhalana forest area which runs a panther safari. Forest officials have been searching for the panther and even made use of drones to scan the nearby areas. The search for the panther was stopped after it became dark and will resume in the morning.

(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra and PTI)