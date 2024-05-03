 Terrifying Video: 1 Critical Among 4 Injured In Fire Due To AC Blast At Kalyan Jewellers In Karnataka's Bellary
The shop's window panes were shattered, and reports suggest that the incident was caused by a short circuit.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

A distressing video has emerged on social media depicting critically injured individuals being rescued from a showroom.

According to news reports, there was an Air Conditioner Blast at a Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Karnataka. Three people were seriously injured, with one in critical condition.

The blast reportedly took place around 6:30 pm.

Several videos of the incident are circulating on social media platforms, showing the evacuation of severely injured individuals from the jewelry shop.

The injured individuals were taken to Vims Hospital in the city for treatment.

Firefighters, along with the city DySP, Brucepete circle inspector, and their teams, promptly responded to the scene, conducting an inspection. Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the site.
Regarding this incident, no official statement from police or local authorities have come to fore yet.

Some media reports claimed that the blast occurred due to a short circuit. However, the investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the real cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

