Who Is Kishori Lal Sharma? Congress' Candidate From Amethi To Take On BJP's Smriti Irani In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kishori Lal Sharma |

The Congress announced on Friday morning the candidature of Gandhi family aide Kishori Lal Sharma from the Amethi constituency, putting an end to the speculations on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political entry by contesting from the seat. Sharma is expected to file his nomination at 10 am and Priyanka is likely to accompany him.

Sharma will face BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, a long-time Congress bastion which was taken over by Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

A native of Ludhiana, Punjab, Sharma's association with the Gandhi family dates back to 1983 when entered Amethi and Rae Bareli as a Congress worker. He was closely associated with late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi until the ex-prime minister's assassination in May 1991.

Following Rajiv Gandhi's death, his ties with the Gandhi family became stronger and he continued his work in Amethi to fortify the party in the constituency. He was often in seen in Rae Bareli and Amethi reportedly to supervise the work of Congress leaders Sheila and Satish Sharma.

Sharma, who from time to time campaigned for Congress candidates, has been Sonia Gandhi's constituency representative in Rae Bareli. He is reported to have played a vital role in her first electoral win 1999 which saw her enter the Parliament from the Amethi seat.

After Sonia Gandhi's departure from Amethi for Rahul Gandhi and entering Rae Bareli, Sharma reportedly helmed the work of the both constituencies.

Congress avoids Rahul Gandhi's direct electoral battle with Smriti Irani in Amethi

Amethi, which had been the Congress stronghold, went to BJP's Irani after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by 55,120 votes. There were speculations that he would recontest from the constituency for a head-on with Irani for the 2024 general assembly polls. However, the Congress party decided otherwise and chose to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli.

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli will go to polls on May 20. Counting of the votes for all the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be done on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day.