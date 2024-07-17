'Pani Pila Do Koi': Kid Pleads As Mother Brutally Beats, Bites, Strangulates & Tries To Kill Her Minor Son; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Kid Pleads As Mother Brutally Beats, Bites, Strangulates & Tries To Kill Her Minor Son | X

Mumbai: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet which has shamed motherhood. The video shows that a mother is trying to kill her minor son by beating him brutally, biting him and choking his neck. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the woman is sitting on the innocent child and also banging his head on the floor.

The exact location and time of the incident are not known yet. However, the video of the horrific incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a woman who is the mother of the child who is being brutally assaulted in the video is trying to kill him. The incident was recorded by an onlooker and the video has hit the internet on Wednesday.

Warning: Disturbing Video, Viewer's Discretion Advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It can be seen in the video that another child is witnessing the horrific assault of the woman against her son. The minor kid is standing in front of the woman when she thrashes the kid. The woman first punches the child on his back and the kid is seen screaming in pain. After that, the woman grabs the child by his hair and bangs his head on the floor repeatedly. The woman then screams at the person who is shooting the video and tells him to keep shooting.

The child is crying and pleading with the woman to let him go; however, the woman does not pay heed to his pleas and keeps on thrashing him. The kid asks the woman to give him water first. He is seen pleading, "Mummy pehle pani de do mujhe" (Mummy, give me water first) as the woman slaps the kid on his face several times. After that, the woman bites the kid on his chest on both sides. The woman then strangles the child with her hands and tries to choke and kill him.

The child is seen choking as the woman strangles him. The woman then releases the child as the person recording the video screams that he will die. The kid again starts begging for water; the woman then starts hitting the child again with slaps and punches.

Finally, the woman ends her torture and kicks the child as he stands up and runs away from her. The monstrous behavior of the mother is being widely criticized on social media. Few social media users are calling the woman mentally unstable, while other users are demanding strict action against the woman.