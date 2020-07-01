Pakistani terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Wednesday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer told PTI.
Troops intercepted the group when it entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri around 0555 hours, triggering a gunfight, the officer said.
He said one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered from his possession. The search operation to track down other members of the group was on when last reports came in, the officer told PTI, adding further details are awaited.
According to a report by ANI, Four Central Reserve Police Reserve jawans and a civilian have been injured after terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model Town, on Wednesday. The CRPF has confirmed that four personnel and civilian sustained injuries.
"Four CRPF personnel and civilian sustained injuries, all of them have been evacuated to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the CRPF told ANI.
