Pakistani terrorist killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

He said one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered from his possession. The search operation to track down other members of the group was on when last reports came in, the officer told PTI, adding further details are awaited.

According to a report by ANI, Four Central Reserve Police Reserve jawans and a civilian have been injured after terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model Town, on Wednesday. The CRPF has confirmed that four personnel and civilian sustained injuries.

"Four CRPF personnel and civilian sustained injuries, all of them have been evacuated to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the CRPF told ANI.