Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan's Bikaner,

Bikaner: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a cross-border intrusion bid in Rajasthan's Bikaner after it shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to enter the Indian territory.

BSF has foiled an attempt of a Pakistan intruder after his suspicious movement was detected ahead of the fence in Indian territory in the Bikaner area. After the intruder didn't stop despite a warning, the troops shot him dead, according to a tweet by Border Security Force.

"BSF foiled the attempt of Pak intruder. Suspicious movement of Pak intruder detected ahead of #fence in #Indian_territory in AOR of #Bikaner, Intruder didn't stop despite challenging, Sensing threat, #BSF fired & shot dead Pak intruder," the tweet from BSF read.

Pak intruder held along IB in J-K's Samba

Jammu: A 40-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said here.

Raja Hamid, a Pakistani national, was taken into custody by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Chak Dulma outpost near Ghagwal around 2.30 am, they said.

The officials said the man was being questioned to ascertain his motive behind crossing the border and entering Indian territory.

"During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops," a BSF spokesperson said in a brief statement.

On March 16 and February 8, two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by BSF personnel in Ramgarh and Chak Faquira sectors of Samba after they ignored repeated warnings while trying to sneak into the Indian side.