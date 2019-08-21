Pakistani commando, behind the capture of Abhinandan Varthaman, killed in firing by Indian forces

A Pakistani commando, who was behind the capture of Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when his IAF jet crashed in Pakistani territory in February this year, and had allegedly tortured the IAF pilot, has been killed in firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

According to reports, Ahmed Khan, a subedar with the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group, was killed by in Nakyal sector of the LoC on August 17 when he was trying to facilitate infiltrators.

In photos released by Pakistan after Abhinandan's capture on February 27, the bearded Khan can be seen walking behind the IAF officer.

Abhinandan was captured after his MiG 21 was shot down by Pakistani forces when he went chasing a Pakistani jet in the aftermath of the Balakot air strike.

It is understood that Ahmed Khan used to facilitate infiltration in the Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallan Wala sectors. He was specially roped in by the Pakistani army for this task, it is claimed.