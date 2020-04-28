Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Indian troops effectively retaliated.

Colonel Devender Anand told IANS: "At about 11 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly."

On Monday, the Pakistan Army had targeted Mankote area of Poonch. Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Monday night and resorted to mortar shelling and small firing in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.