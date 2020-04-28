Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Indian troops effectively retaliated.
Colonel Devender Anand told IANS: "At about 11 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly."
On Monday, the Pakistan Army had targeted Mankote area of Poonch. Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Monday night and resorted to mortar shelling and small firing in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
In the meanwhile, three unidentified terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered after an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday. Earlier, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces at Lowermunda area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
An encounter had started at Lower Munda area of Kulgam on Monday morning between terrorists and joint troops of 24 Battalion, 18 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), said the Kashmir Zone Police.
