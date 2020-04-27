Four terrorists killed in an encounter broke with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The encounter started at Lowermunda area of Kulgam on Monday morning between terrorists and joint troops of 24 Battalion, 18 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). The joint troops had launched a cordon and search operations which led to the exchange of fire between them and the terrorists.

Two terrorists whose identity is being ascertained and a terrorist associate were killed in an encounter with security forces at Goripora village of Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

On Friday, two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir. The two had kidnapped a policeman at Yaripora in the Kulgam district and were travelling with him when they were intercepted by the security forces at check post. A brief encounter followed in which both the terrorists were killed and the abducted policeman was rescued.