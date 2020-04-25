Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: A pre-dawn encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in the South Kashmir district in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.