Pakistan trying to create 'mirage of goodwill' over Kartarpur re-opening: Govt sources

Pakistan on Saturday expressed readiness to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29 on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.
Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has conveyed to the Indian side about Pakistan's readiness to reopen the 4.7-km passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
"As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.
Meanwhile, Government sources said that cross border travel has been temporarily suspended as part of measures to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The sources added that Pakistan is trying to create a "mirage of goodwill" through this proposal.
"Cross border travel has been temporarily suspended as part of measures to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus. Further view would be taken in consultation with health authorities and other stakeholders concerned," ANI quoted Govt sources. "It is to be noted that Pak is trying to create mirage of goodwill by proposing to resume Kartarpur corridor on 29 June, at short notice of 2 days, while bilateral agreement provides for information to be shared by India with Pak side at least 7 days before date of travel," they further said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down temporarily by the Indian government on March 16.
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-km-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was inaugurated in November last year.
(With input from Agencies)
