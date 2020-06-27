Pakistan trying to create 'mirage of goodwill' over Kartarpur re-opening: Govt sources

Pakistan on Saturday expressed readiness to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29 on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has conveyed to the Indian side about Pakistan's readiness to reopen the 4.7-km passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

"As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.