 Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in Goa
Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai cooperation council of foreign ministers being held on 4th and 5th May in Goa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto | File

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to Goa to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan has stated.

Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai cooperation council of foreign ministers being held on 4th and 5th May in Goa.

This will be the first visit to India by a key Pakistani leader since former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended PM Modi's inauguration in 2014.

In September of last year, India assumed leadership of the nine-member megagrouping.

