Pakistan declines use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flights

Pakistan has declined to allow the use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, sources told ANI.

According to the sources, Islamabad has raised concerns over the use of its airspace. Relevant Indian ministries are looking into the matter.

"Pakistan has refused its airspace use to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight. It has raised concerns over the use of their airspace. Matter reported to the concerned ministries; MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation), MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) looking into it," Government source told ANI.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday termed Pakistan's decision to disallow the usage of its airspace for the Srinagar-Sharjah flights as "unfortunate".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn't to be."

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that it was "puzzling" that the Centre had not reportedly secured permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for direct international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

"Puzzling that GOI didn't even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork," she tweeted.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah.

India's low-cost airline Go First became the first airline to launch direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah.

Go First official told ANI that their "flight is operational as per schedule."

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:54 PM IST