Pak used Cong leaders' statements to malign India on J&K issue: PM Modi

Gohana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying that the statements made by its leaders on Jammu and Kashmir were being used by Pakistan to strengthen its position on the issue globally.

"Whenever we talk of Swachch Bharat, surgical strike or Balakot strike, the Congress starts jumping in pain. The statements of Congress leaders on Kashmir please Pakistan, who uses it to strengthen its case on Kashmir. What kind of chemistry is this," asked Prime Minister Modi while addressing an election rally here.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Modi said the Central government's decision removed the biggest obstacle that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were facing in their development. "We did something that the country had lost the hope about. On August 5, we removed the biggest obstacle, which was hindering the development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

Alleging that the Congress party indulged in corruption and scams, Modi said: "During the Congress' misrule, neither soldiers, farmers were safe. Even our sportspersons were not safe. Congress indulged in large scale corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports." Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of not paying heed to the demands of the Valmiki community people settled in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about his government's achievements in Haryana, the Prime Minister stated that rapid infrastructural growth has contributed to the growth of industries in the state.

"Growth in industries and employment is directly linked to infrastructure. In the last five years, eight national highways have been constructed here," he said.

"In the past five years, our government has worked with the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. This is the spirit of Haryana, the thinking of Sonepat and the dream of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram," added Modi.