 Padma Shri Govind Chandra Pande: Facts About The Indian Scholar Who Knew Sanskrit, Latin as well as Hebrew
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPadma Shri Govind Chandra Pande: Facts About The Indian Scholar Who Knew Sanskrit, Latin as well as Hebrew

Padma Shri Govind Chandra Pande: Facts About The Indian Scholar Who Knew Sanskrit, Latin as well as Hebrew

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, take a look at his career and contributions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Padma Shri Govind Chandra Pande: Facts About The Indian Scholar Who Knew Sanskrit, Latin as well as Hebrew |

Govind Chandra Pande was an eminent Indian scholar known for his profound knowledge of various languages, including Sanskrit, Latin, and Hebrew. He was awarded the country's prestigious 'Padma Shri' award in 2010. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, take a look at his career and contributions.

Born on July 30, 1923, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh, Pande was a well-known thinker of the 20th century who authored many famous books and research papers. He is mainly known for his writings related to Buddhist philosophy, and for translating Rigveda into Hindi poetry.

Apart from being a writer, he was also a lecturer. His career in academics started when he joined Allahabad University in 1974 as a lecturer, and a decade later was promoted to Dean, Faculty of Arts. With his interest in history and languages, he served in the position of Vice-Chancellor from 1978 to 1984, followed by his retirement. As students loved to attend his lectures and learn from him, he continued to teach them as a visiting faculty until health supported him.

He breathed last in 2011 but left a legacy behind to remember and feel proud of in the field of Indian literature. His book titled 'Mahilaye (Women)' along with 'Saundaray Darshan Vimarsh' are popular books among Hindi readers even today.

Read Also
Four New Diploma Courses For Students In UP Sanskrit Schools
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Get Rahul Married,' Says Woman Farmer From Sonipat; Here's How Sonia Gandhi Replied

'Get Rahul Married,' Says Woman Farmer From Sonipat; Here's How Sonia Gandhi Replied

Delhi: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide For 'Not Meeting Parents' Expectation'

Delhi: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide For 'Not Meeting Parents' Expectation'

Passenger Courageously Stands Up Against Man Inappropriately Touching Her On Bengaluru-Mumbai Flight

Passenger Courageously Stands Up Against Man Inappropriately Touching Her On Bengaluru-Mumbai Flight

Padma Shri Govind Chandra Pande: Facts About The Indian Scholar Who Knew Sanskrit, Latin as well as...

Padma Shri Govind Chandra Pande: Facts About The Indian Scholar Who Knew Sanskrit, Latin as well as...

WATCH: Opposition MPs of INDIA Bloc Reach Manipur, To Assess Ground Situation

WATCH: Opposition MPs of INDIA Bloc Reach Manipur, To Assess Ground Situation