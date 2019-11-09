Owaisi isn't thekedar of Muslims: Cong's Salman Nizami slams AIMIM chief over Ayodhya verdict

Congress leader Salman Nizami today hit out at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for suggesting the rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given by the Supreme Court for the construction of a mosque.

"Why reject the 5 acres of land? Owaisi is not the 'thekedar' of 200+ million Muslims. We must build the 'Mosque', also an institute where both Hindus & Muslims can study together. No one shoud feel disgusted. Hatred & evil designs can be dealt only with positive energies and thoughts!" he wrote on Twitter.

Owaisi had called the Supreme Court's judgment on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute a "victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque.

Expressing disappointment, he quoted former Chief Justice of India J S Verma that the "Supreme Court is supreme...and final but not infallible."

Owaisi said that the Muslim side was fighting for legal rights and does not need 'donation' from anyone. In his personal opinion, Owaisi said, the offer of five-acre plot to the Muslim side should be rejected.

"There is no need to patronise us. Even today, if I beg on Hyderabad's roads, definitely people will give so much money that I will buy five acres in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Asserting that there cannot be any compromise vis-- vis construction of a mosque, Owaisi, however, said he would go with the decision of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Alleging the Sangh Parivar and BJP are leading the country towards "Hindu Rashtra", he said "the people who demolished the Babri Masjid in 1992, the same people were asked to form a trust and start temple construction."

"Now, the Sangh Parivar and BJP will start from Ayodhya and NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill... BJP will use it," he said.

Quoting the apex court judgement, he said: "The court has agreed that, in the ASI report, there was no mention of temple (at the disputed site). Court has also said that we used to pray inside the Mosque. I don't understand the exercise of Article 142 of the Constitution by the Supreme Court. It is unusual. We are not satisfied with this.

Owaisi also clarified that he had the right to express his opinion (that he is not satisifed), which cannot be termed as contempt of court.