Over 50 lakh frontline workers, senior citizens received COVID-19 'precaution dose': Centre

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said over 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or above have received 'Precaution Dose' since January 10.

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister wrote "Another Day, Another Milestone over 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or above have received Precaution Dose, since 10th January." "I request all those who are eligible to get their Precaution Dose at the earliest," he said in a tweet.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:10 PM IST