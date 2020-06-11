Over 50% Covid-19 patients cured, outnumber those still in hospitals

New Delhi: With 1,35,206 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged amounting to over half of 2,76,583 tested positive, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said they outnumber the number of 1,33,632 persons already in hospitals.
As many as 5,992 patients recovered and were discharged in 24 hours as against 3,755 hospitalised while 6,985 tested positive of the disease since Tuesday.
The country registered a spike of over 9,500, 9,985 to be exact, COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and the national death toll rose to 7,745, with 279 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also reported scaling up of the COVID tests to the highest 1,45,216 in a day. Thus, the total tests carried out in the country overshot 50 lakhs, or to be exact 50.61 lakh.
Maharashtra which continues to have the highest COVID-19 cases have more patients still in hospital than those cured. As against 42,638 cured and discharged, 44,860 patients are in hospitals in the state where the highest 90,787 were tested positive and 3,289 died. In terms of deaths, Gujarat is second with 1,313 succumbing to the disease, but it has less number of 21,014 confirmed positive cases and 14,365 of them have been cured, leaving only 5,336 still in hospitals.
Tamil Nadu has the second highest 34,914 positives, though 18,325 of them cured and discharged leaving 16,282 in hospital and 307 deaths. Delhi comes third with 31,309 cases and 905 deaths; 11,861 cured as against 18,543 still in hospitals. UP has recorded 11,335 positive cases, 6,669 cured, leaving 4,365 in hospitals and 301 deaths while Rajasthan comes the next with 11,245 cases, 8,328 have been cured and 2,662 still in hospitals as against 255 deaths. MP has reported 420 deaths, West Bengal 415, and Telangana 148.
Saket court judge tests positive
A Metropolitan Magistrate of a district court in Delhi has tested Covid-19 positive. Her courtroom and chamber are being sanitised. The Saket court judge tested positive on Tuesday. She had last attended the court on June 3. Advocates and court officials who visited her courtroom on June 3 have been asked to quarantine themselves. The caretaking branch has been asked to seal and carry out deep sanitisation of the courtroom No. 208 as well as in ahlmad’s (record keeper) room and the judge’s chamber. Earlier, an ahlmad from the Saket Court Complex had also tested positive.
Central teams in Mumbai, 5 other cities
New Delhi: The Centre has rushed its teams to six cities — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru — to provide technical support and handhold the state health depts and municipal health officials to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19.
A health ministry official said the teams will undertake visit to the cities within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19. The teams will submit daily report of activities undertaken to State Health Dept and the Union Ministry of Health. They will inform them about any issue of urgent importance and submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit. Meanwhile, a Health Minister Harsh Vardhan-led Group of Ministers (GoM) held its 16th meeting in Delhi on Wednesday through video conferencing to review the containment measures regarding COVID-19. Vardhan told the meeting that India is in a much better place than rest of the world, but there was no scope for complacency. The GoM was apprised of the growing medical infrastructure in the country.
As of June 9, he said the infrastructure was strengthened with the availability of 958 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1.67 lakh isolation beds, 21,000 ICU beds and 73,000 oxygen-supported beds. 2,313 dedicated Covid health centres and 7,525 Covid centres are available to combat the virus in India. Ventilators available for Covid beds are 21,494. The Centre has further placed an order of 60,848 ventilators.
Tamil Nadu reports new single-day high of 1,927 cases
Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported an all-time single-day high of 1,927 new coronavirus cases while 19 people died, taking the infection count to 36,841 and the toll to 326, the government said.
A total of 17,675 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 6,38,846. Of the fresh infections, Chennai accounted for 1,392 cases as its tally alone touched 25,937.
With the state recording 1,500-plus cases for the fourth successive day, the cumulative tally of positive cases stood at 36,841 with 17,179 active cases. Those dead included a 38-year-old man and he was among 15 people with comorbidities.
Karnataka tests over 4L, recovery rate 44%
Bengaluru: Karnataka has crossed the mark of testing four lakh people for COVID-19 till Tuesday with a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent and a recovery rate of 44 per cent, said a minister on Wednesday. “Karnataka crossed 4 lakh tests mark on Tuesday. So far we have tested 4,00,257 samples,” said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
The state could manage to examine so many people by gradually raising its COVID-19 testing labs to 71 in the state. It set a target to raise the labs to 60 by May-end and reached the goal early. For several days, the state tested 10,000 people on average which has declined a little in the past few days. On Tuesday, Karnataka tested 7,036 people. Of them, 6,397 reports returned negative. --Agencies
