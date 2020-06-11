Over 50% Covid-19 patients cured, outnumber those still in hospitals

New Delhi: With 1,35,206 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged amounting to over half of 2,76,583 tested positive, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said they outnumber the number of 1,33,632 persons already in hospitals.

As many as 5,992 patients recovered and were discharged in 24 hours as against 3,755 hospitalised while 6,985 tested positive of the disease since Tuesday.

The country registered a spike of over 9,500, 9,985 to be exact, COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and the national death toll rose to 7,745, with 279 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also reported scaling up of the COVID tests to the highest 1,45,216 in a day. Thus, the total tests carried out in the country overshot 50 lakhs, or to be exact 50.61 lakh.

Maharashtra which continues to have the highest COVID-19 cases have more patients still in hospital than those cured. As against 42,638 cured and discharged, 44,860 patients are in hospitals in the state where the highest 90,787 were tested positive and 3,289 died. In terms of deaths, Gujarat is second with 1,313 succumbing to the disease, but it has less number of 21,014 confirmed positive cases and 14,365 of them have been cured, leaving only 5,336 still in hospitals.

Tamil Nadu has the second highest 34,914 positives, thou­gh 18,325 of them cured and dis­charged leaving 16,282 in hospital and 307 deaths. Delhi comes third with 31,309 ca­s­es and 905 deaths; 11,861 cured as against 18,543 still in hospitals. UP has recorded 11,335 positive cases, 6,669 cured, leaving 4,365 in hospitals and 301 deaths while Rajasthan comes the next with 11,245 cases, 8,328 have been cured and 2,662 still in hospitals as against 255 deaths. MP has reported 420 deaths, West Bengal 415, and Telangana 148.