Over 45 UP CM helpline staff test positive

Lucknow: As the Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally crossed 12,000, emerging new hotspots of the virus have alarmed the authorities.

Over 45 employees of the UP Chief Minister helpline have been tested positive for coronavirus over the last three days. Over 700 employees are working in the helpline.

“The helpline office, which is located in Gomti Nagar, had no contact with the Chief Minister's office and secretariat,” the government spokesman said.

The helpline office has been outsourced and works like any other call centre. Those who have tested positive for Coronavirus are being treated.

Contact tracing and pool testing was initiated on Thursday when 14 staff members were tested positive.