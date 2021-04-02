Over 3 crore people want govt to #FreeTNTemples, says Sadhguru in letter to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami and Stalin

In just a little over a month since its launch, the #FreeTNTemples campaign has been endorsed by more than 3 crore people who have voiced their support and explicitly demanded that Temples be restored to the Community. Sadhguru conveyed this message in a letter addressed to TN Chief Minister Shri. Palaniswami and Opposition Leader Shri. M.K. Stalin.

Sadhguru told the political leaders that the movement has received widespread support from all segments of society. “Not only have the citizens of this state spoken their will, so have spiritual leaders of the community who have long sought this crucial reform,” he said in his letter to the leaders.

Sadhguru also posted a public appeal to the leaders on his Twitter handle: “Hereby, I convey the heartfelt wishes of over 3 cr Tamils. As responsible political leaders, I beseech that you liberate Temples, the core of Dravidian Pride; to be always remembered as the restorers of the soul of TN to its full Glory & Possibility. –Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin”