VHP welcomes BJP's Tamil Nadu Election manifesto to free temples and ban religious conversions

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, welcoming the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu Election manifesto to free temples from government control and freedom from illegal religious conversion, today demanded that all temples across the country be freed from this disaster.

The Central Secretary General of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande, today said that it is not the function of any government to control temples or interfere in the affairs of its wealth or management. So is religious conversion through fraud, allurements, temptation or forced conversion is also a inhuman misdeed. It is a type of violence in which society is broken from its roots.

The time has come now for all the state governments and all the political parties of India should together bring an end to the decades-long injustice against Hindus by getting mitts and temples out of government control at the earliest, and also bring in strict laws put a complete stop illegal religious conversion.