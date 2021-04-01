VHP welcomes BJP's Tamil Nadu Election manifesto to free temples and ban religious conversions

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, welcoming the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu Election manifesto to free temples from government control and freedom from illegal religious conversion, today demanded that all temples across the country be freed from this disaster.
The Central Secretary General of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande, today said that it is not the function of any government to control temples or interfere in the affairs of its wealth or management. So is religious conversion through fraud, allurements, temptation or forced conversion is also a inhuman misdeed. It is a type of violence in which society is broken from its roots.
The time has come now for all the state governments and all the political parties of India should together bring an end to the decades-long injustice against Hindus by getting mitts and temples out of government control at the earliest, and also bring in strict laws put a complete stop illegal religious conversion.
Apart from Tamil Nadu, there is deep anger in Hindu society in many states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The misuse of temple property by state governments, mismanagement of temples by atheists, corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, misuse of the offerings to temples for non-Hindu purposes is not hidden from anyone. Due to these, it's common knowledge that these are all conspiracies aimed at destroying the sanctity of temples and the spiritual environment there.
Milind Parande also said that Hindus have been denied for decades, their constitutional rights to freedom of religion and worship, due to the control and mismanagement of temples. The time has now come to liberate temples and enact stringent laws against illegal religious conversion in all the states.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)