Late VHP chief Ashok Singhal’s brother donates Rs 11 cr for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief late Ashok Singhal’s brother has donated a whopping Rs 11 crore for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This is the largest sum donated for the temple in Rajasthan so far.
Businessman Arvind Singhal, who lives in Udaipur, said his elder brother Ashok had spearheaded a campaign for the Ram Temple and his dream is now being realised. Singhal is the managing director of Wolkem India Limited which is involved in manufacture of special purpose machinery.
“My brother campaigned his whole life for the Ram Temple. However, he could not see his dream of the Ram Temple become a reality. Now that the temple is being built, I feel very happy to see my brother’s dream being realised,” he said.
“I don’t want anything to obstruct the dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya becoming a reality. So I donated Rs 11 crore towards it,” he said.
For the unversed, during his lifetime, Ashok Singhal had tirelessly campaigned for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Singhal was the international working president of the VHP and was instrumental in the Ram Janmabhoomi kar sewa movement in the 1980s. He passed away in 2015.
Arvind has given the sum of Rs 11 crore through two cheques, one of Rs 5 crore and the second one of Rs 6 crore which he gave on Wednesday to Paras Singhvi who is incharge of funds collection for the Ram temple in Udaipur.
Arvind Singhal’s nephew Salil had participated in the Ram temple bhoomi pujan along with prime minister Narendra Modi in August last year. Since Arvind was unwell, he was unable to go and Salil had gone for the bhoomi pujan. The Singhal family has also been invited to be part of the Ram Mandir trust.