Late VHP chief Ashok Singhal’s brother donates Rs 11 cr for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief late Ashok Singhal’s brother has donated a whopping Rs 11 crore for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This is the largest sum donated for the temple in Rajasthan so far.

Businessman Arvind Singhal, who lives in Udaipur, said his elder brother Ashok had spearheaded a campaign for the Ram Temple and his dream is now being realised. Singhal is the managing director of Wolkem India Limited which is involved in manufacture of special purpose machinery.

“My brother campaigned his whole life for the Ram Temple. However, he could not see his dream of the Ram Temple become a reality. Now that the temple is being built, I feel very happy to see my brother’s dream being realised,” he said.