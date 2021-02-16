Uttar Pradesh: Ram Lalla at Ayodhya garbed in khadi silk angvastram gifted by fashion designer Manish Tripathi

Lucknow: Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will now wear a designer Khadi silk ‘Angvastram’ from Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami.

The dresses have been designed by famous Bollywood fashion designer Manish Tripathi in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Gramodyog department. Tripathi hails from Ambedkar Nagar in the state and spent most of his time in Lucknow.

The week is going to be packed with colorful designer Khadi silk dresses for Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The deity will be adorned in a yellow Khadi silk Angvastram on Tuesday to mark the beginning of Vasant Panchmi. Khadi Angvastram in six more colors have also been designed by Tripathi for the days to come.

Besides Lord Ram Lalla, designer khadi silk dresses have also been designed for Ma Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman. After approval from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the well known Bollywood fashion designer has handed over these dresses to the management of Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

Tripathi told media persons that the idea of designing khadi dresses struck him while he was in Ayodhya recently. He held talks with Principal Secretary Khadi, Navneet Sehgal who agreed to provide best Khadi silk in all colors for Lord Ram Lalla's dresses.

“Khadi is the only ethical cloth in the world. I had designed these dresses for Lord Ram Lala after much study and careful research. I went to Ayodhya, took the measurement and selected colors as per Hindu traditions,” said he.

“Khadi silk was decided upon as the fabric, and I decided to use pure silver foil to give the Ang Vastram a look of grandeur. I wanted to design an ethical dress of international standard for Lord Ram Lalla which catches the eyes of all,” said Triapthi.

“After Lord Ram Lalla is adorned in these Khadi silk dresses, I would appreciate it if temples across the country use Khadi silk Angavastram for different Gods and Goddesses. It will not only promote Khadi but give employment to thousands of men and women across the country,” urged the fashion designer.

The Principal Secretary, Khadi and Gramdyog Navneet Sehgal said that it will certainly promote acceptability of khadi around the world. “We are gearing up for taking Khadi to all continents by encouraging famous designers to use it as fabric in their newer creations,” said Sehgal.