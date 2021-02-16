PM Modi, President Kovind and others extend Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja greetings

Vasant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India and is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country and is of immense significance to the Hindu community.
But there's more to it.
Associated with yellow colour, the festival of Vasant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which occurs nearly 40 days later. According to an ANI article that quotes Mahant Vikas Sharma, the head priest of the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place, Goddess Saraswati originated on the day of Magh Panchami after Brahmadev sprinkled water from his kamandal. Parallelly, others believe that Saraswati is the daughter of Goddess Durga, even as others still contend that she was a river goddess.
Falling on February 16 this year, the day being marked by devotees across the country. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show people taking a dip in the Ganga, even as others venerate idols of Goddess Saraswati.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and a slew of other leaders took to Twitter to extend greetings to people across the country.
"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
"Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," the President wrote in Hindi.
"Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Basant Panchami, a symbol of new zeal and new energy. Mother Goddess Saraswati wishes to provide knowledge, prosperity and good health in everyone's life," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah in (roughly translated) Hindi.
"Greetings on Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless us all with wisdom and intelligence," added fellow Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Many others including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have also taken to Twitter on Tuesday morning to mark the occasion.
Take a look: