PM Modi, President Kovind and others extend Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja greetings

Vasant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India and is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country and is of immense significance to the Hindu community.

But there's more to it.

Associated with yellow colour, the festival of Vasant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which occurs nearly 40 days later. According to an ANI article that quotes Mahant Vikas Sharma, the head priest of the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place, Goddess Saraswati originated on the day of Magh Panchami after Brahmadev sprinkled water from his kamandal. Parallelly, others believe that Saraswati is the daughter of Goddess Durga, even as others still contend that she was a river goddess.

Falling on February 16 this year, the day being marked by devotees across the country. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show people taking a dip in the Ganga, even as others venerate idols of Goddess Saraswati.