Tamil Nadu: DMK's A Raja barred from campaigning for 48 hours over remarks against CM E Palaniswamy

DMK's A Raja's remarks remarks Chief Minister E Palaniswamy "obscene" and against the "dignity of motherhood of women" has landed him in trouble as he hasbeen banned from campaigning for the April 6 Tamil Nadu election for 48 hours by the Election Commission.

Soon after his remarks, Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK had demanded to the election body to ban him from the campaign over his crude comments disparaging the Chief Minister.

"A Raja's speech was not only derogatory but also obscene and lowered the dignity of the motherhood of women, which is a serious violation of the poll code," said the Election Commission while announcing the ban and dropping the DMK leader as a star campaigner of his party.

Reprimanding the 57-year-old former Union Minister, the Election Commission said, "The Commission advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during the election campaign."

While comparing MK Stalin and E Palaniswamy's political journey during a rally last week, A Raja had commented that "one can say Stalin is born in the proper way, nine months after a proper marriage and rituals. Whereas Edappadi is born like a premature baby and came all of a sudden."