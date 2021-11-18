Over 128 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses distributed to states and UTs so far: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Until now, over 128 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to states and union territories through direct state procurement category and free of cost, meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 114 crore until Wednesday (Nov 17), informed the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry further informed that 22,45,63,541 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:29 PM IST