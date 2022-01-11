Over 10.5 lakh beneficiaries took precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines on the first day of roll-out, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that over 10.5 lakh beneficiaries took precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines on the first day of roll-out.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "Covid-19: Over 10.5 lakh receive ‘precaution dose’ on first day of roll out."

Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with all Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders and senior doctors across the country on COVID-19 management at 11.30 am today.

According to the health ministry, 9,84,676 precautionary doses of the COVID vaccine were administered on Monday. "9,84,676 'Precaution doses' of COVID vaccine administered - 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10)," as per the Government of India, reported ANI.

India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:41 AM IST