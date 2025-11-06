 Outrage Over 'Gutkha' Ads At Amritsar Airport, Netizens Demand Immediate Removal
Outrage Over 'Gutkha' Ads At Amritsar Airport, Netizens Demand Immediate Removal

Sharing the picture, Navaldeep wrote, "Disheartening to see gutkha ads at Sri Guru Ram Das Amritsar Airport, right above a photo of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Truly sickening. Whoever’s responsible needs to fix this and remove these ads immediately."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

A controversial display of gutkha advertisements at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport has ignited widespread criticism on social media, with users decrying the placement of tobacco product promotions directly above a revered photo of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

The issue came to light through a tweet by X user Navaldeep Singh, who described the sight as "disheartening" and "truly sickening." Singh demanded that those responsible "fix this and remove these ads immediately."

In response, user Tarun Bhargava clarified, "Not to offend anyone. It's the other way around. Punjab Govt placing these banners/hoardings all over Punjab cities." Another commenter added, "Disgusting. gutkha is a menace. Definitely needs to be fixed asap."

Amid the backlash, X user Achievemephobia asked Grok, the AI developed by xAI, asking who bears responsibility for the ads. Grok explained, "The Airports Authority of India (AAI) operates Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport and awards advertising concessions via tenders to agencies like those handling indoor displays. The specific firm placing the gutkha ads would be the current rights holder, but AAI ultimately approves content. For removal, reach out to the airport director at http://tm.viaraai.aero or file a complaint with AAI's commercial department, citing cultural insensitivity."

