Outpouring of support for boy thrashed and filmed in Ghaziabad temple; over Rs 6 lakh crowdfunded

Days after a video showed a minor boy being thrashed, purportedly for coming into a temple premise to drink water, netizens have come out in droves to lend him financial support. A recent video of a minor boy being thrashed by a man (identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav) even as a second filmed the horrifying incident has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video starts on a strange note with the individual behind the lens readying to film the attack that would soon follow. While the clip begins with the man hugging the boy in a seemingly friendly manner, the tone soon changes. The video shows the man asking the boy his name and his father's name before enquiring into the child's presence in a temple. It is only when he says that he had come to drink water that the beating starts. The assault does not stop even as the child falls down. Rather, the person behind the camera merely adjusts the angle and continues to film the attack.

As the clip went viral, the Ghaziabad Police revealed that the man in question had been arrested. And while there are people on both sides of the debate, Twitter for the most part finds the visuals abhorrent. A quick look at the Ketto fund started to support him reveals over Rs. 6 lakh in donations.

"The boy, who belongs to a poor family, wishes to study hard and secure a good job to change his family's fate. However, your support can help this little boy fulfil his dream and support his family. Please donate generously and help fund his education and help him and his family during this difficult time," urges the page set up by Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair.

As of 12.20 pm on March 16, the fund had collected more than Rs. 6.15 lakh.