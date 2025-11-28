'Our Word To Karnataka Is Not A Slogan, It Means The World To Us': CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing its poll guarantees, asserting that the administration's word to the people "is not a slogan, that means the world to them," and declared that the "Shakti scheme" has delivered over "600 crore free trips to the women."

Sharing a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "a word is not power unless it betters the world for the people," while asserting that his government transformed guarantees into action "from the very first month of forming the government."

"Our Word to Karnataka is not a slogan, it means the World to us," he wrote.

"A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people. Proud to declare that the Shakti scheme has delivered over 600 crore free trips to the women of our state. From the very first month of forming the government, we transformed our guarantees into action; not in words, but on the ground," the post read.

"Shakti - Over 600 crore free trips, restoring dignity and mobility to working women. Gruha Lakshmi - empowering 1.24 crore women-led families. Yuva Nidhi - 3 lakh+ youth supported with security and hope. Anna Bhagya 2.0 - Food security for 4.08 crore citizens. Gruha Jyoti - Free electricity for 1.64 crore families," the post further read.

Reflecting on his previous tenure as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, Siddaramaiah said that his administration had fulfilled 157 of the 165 promises, achieving a delivery rate of over 95 per cent.

"In my first term (2013-18), 157 of 165 promises were fulfilled with over 95 per cent delivery. In this term, 243+ promises out of 593 are already completed, and every remaining promise will be fulfilled with commitment, credibility, and care," he wrote.

Siddaramaiah also emphasised that the people's mandate is "not a moment but a responsibility that lasts five full years," asserting that both he and the Congress party are "walking the talk" for Karnataka.

"The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years. The Congress party, including me, is walking the talk for our people with compassion, consistency, and courage," he wrote.

This comes amid the two heavyweights, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, tussling for power; the Congress leaders urged the high command to resolve the issue and put an end to the 'internal rift' in the state.

Siddaramaiah, the current CM, insists he'll complete his five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka. He's emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.

The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

The tussle, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each other's loyalists to lobby for their leaders to strengthen their claim on the state's top post.

The 'internal rift' within the state has concerned the Congress leaders, who want the issue to be resolved immediately.

