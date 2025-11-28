'Bharat Mata Ki Jai Nahi Bolte Toh Kaise Bharati Ho?': Arunachal Pradesh Youth Leaders Confront Maulana At Mosque; Heated Exchange Goes Viral | X

Arunachal Pradesh: An undated video of members of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organization (APIYO) confronting a maulana at an alleged illegal mosque has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over nationalism, religious expression and indigenous rights in the border state.

The clip, circulated widely within the past day, captures a heated exchange between both the parties.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, APIYO General Secretary Tapor Meying and President Taro Sonam Liyak can be seen questioning the maulana’s patriotism after he declines to say “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. At one point, Liyak is heard saying, “not every Muslim is a terrorist but why is every terrorist a Muslim?”, as the group presses the cleric to repeat the slogan.

The confrontation intensified quickly after Liyak asks the maulana, “Bolo… Bharat Mata ki Jai bolo!”, to which he responds calmly with, “India Zindabad…”. When the demand is repeated, the maulana replies, “India Zindabad hi kaafi hai. Bharat Mata ki Jai nahi bolenge hum.” Soon, more youths close in, chanting loudly.

The exchange reflects a common cultural flashpoint in India, where "Bharat Mata ki Jai" (a Hindu-nationalist slogan) is seen by some as incompatible with Islamic beliefs due to its deification of the nation as "mother."

According to a report by NDTV, the APIYO leaders were challenging the maulana at what they describe as an unauthorised mosque.

The incident has emerged amid ongoing indigenous youth activism in Arunachal Pradesh against structures they allege are unauthorised, reflecting wider disputes over land rights and cultural preservation among tribal communities. The maulana’s stance in the video conveys that he considers “India Zindabad” an adequate expression of patriotism, while refusing the other chant on religious grounds.

The video, although undated, has sparked renewed discussion on the limits of acceptable patriotic expression in a state already experiencing heightened sensitivities linked to identity, community rights and the region’s demographic balance.