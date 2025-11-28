Karnataka: PM Modi Offers Floral Tributes To Kanakadasa At Udupi Krishna Temple

PM Modi Offers Floral Tributes To Kanakadasa At Udupi Krishna Temple | You tube/ Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the historic Kanaka Mantap, here and offered floral tributes to Kirthanakar Kanakadasa, the revered 14th-15th century AD saint-philosopher.

Kanakadasa is credited with the legendary episode of Lord Krishna's idol turning westward at the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple.

\Modi Visits Sri Krishna Temple Complex

After paying homage at the Mantap, Modi proceeded to the Sri Krishna Temple complex, where he was received with traditional honours by Paryaya Puthige Math seer, Sugunendra Thirtha, along with the Diwan of the Math and senior temple officials.

Modi spent time inside the sanctum precincts, acknowledging the significance of Kanakadasa's devotion and the enduring cultural legacy associated with the temple.

Traditional Welcome and Ritual Gifts

Modi was given a Poorna Kumbh swagatham (welcome with traditional honours) as he entered the Krishna Math precincts. He was presented with a silver clad Tulasi Japa maala and Mudras containing Shankha, Chakra , Gada, and Padma, which the Madhwas and most of the Brahmin communities use for their daily Pooja rituals in South India.

Second Visit to Krishna Temple

This is the second visit of Modi to the Krishna temple. He had visited in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Even then, the same Swamiji was the administrative head of the Krishna Math.

