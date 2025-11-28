'No Urgency, Plan Or Accountability': Rahul Gandhi Demands Parliament Debate On Air Pollution Ahead Of Winter Session

Rahul Gandhi Demands Parliament Debate On Air Pollution Ahead Of Winter Session | X/@Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded a debate in Parliament on air pollution across several cities in the country, ahead of the Winter Session.

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre, alleging "no urgency, plan, or accountability" for the air pollution problem.

He wrote, "Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?"

"India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Congress will hold a Parliamentary strategy group meeting at 5 pm on November 30, at Sonia Gandhi's residence, 10 Janpath, to chalk out the strategy for the Winter Session, which will begin on December 1, party sources said.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also slammed the Central government for not providing solutions to the air pollution in North India, while allegedly levying 18 per cent GST on air purifiers.

Kejriwal Targets Centre Over GST on Air Purifiers

Kejriwal wrote on X, "Clean air and clean water are the fundamental rights of every citizen. The air in North India, including Delhi, has become deadly, and instead of providing solutions, the government is collecting taxes from the public. People go to buy air purifiers to protect their families from pollution, and there they find out that the government is levying 18 per cent GST on it."

"This is sheer injustice. I demand from the central government that the GST imposed on air and water purifiers be immediately removed. If you cannot provide solutions, then at least stop burdening the public's pockets," the AAP chief added.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 384 at 8 am today, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city had recorded an AQI of 377 at 4 pm on November 27. Despite the slight deterioration, the city's air quality continued to remain in the ' very poor' category.

Many areas across the city recorded a 'Severe' AQI. According to the CPCB, Ashok Nagar recorded an AQI of 417, while Bawana reported 413. Other prominent areas, including Chandni Chowk (408), Jahangirpuri (420), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (401), and Burari Crossing (403), also fell under the 'Severe' category.

Supreme Court to Review Pollution Crisis Regularly

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the matter related to the problem of increasing air pollution in Delhi NCR on a regular basis starting Monday.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also agreed with the submissions of amicus (court-appointed lawyer Senior Advocate Aprajita Singh), who sought an urgent hearing in the matter by highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)