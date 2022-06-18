'Our double-engine govt empowered women in last 8 years': PM Modi as he lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 21,000 cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 21,000 crores in Vadodara. During the event, PM Modi lauding the BJP government in Gujarat said that the double-engine govt has empowered women in the last 8 years.

He further said that women's mpowerment is imperative for India's development.

"Today, from Army to mines, policies are being made keeping women's welfare in mind," he added.

Projects in Gujarat:

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth over Rs 16,000 crores. These include the inauguration of 357 Km long New Palanpur - Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; gauge conversion of 166 km long Ahmedabad-Botad section; electrification of 81 km long Palanpur - Mitha Section, among others.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati Stations, along with the foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses have been by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crores in rural areas. In addition, Khat Muhurat of around 3,000 houses worth over Rs 310 crores will also be done.

During the programme, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore.

The PM then also laid the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crores and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students, said Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister also disbursed around Rs 120 crores towards 'Poshan Sudha Yojana', which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill.

