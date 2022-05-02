Osmania University refutes reports of Rahul Gandhi being denied permission to visit campus: Report

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) officials had allegedly denied permission to the Congress party’s request to allow Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus. But according to India Today report, the University sources said no permission was denied to the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday protested outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to campus on May 7.

"It has been decided that Rahul Gandhi will address the students here at the Osmania University on May 7. So we (NSUI) have come here to give a representation to the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University but he is not giving us the permission (to hold Rahul Gandhi's visit) as he has been ordered to do so by the government of Telangana," said Mahesh, member of NSUI.

The police have detained the NSUI members protesting in the universities and a case has been registered for obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty.

"18 people who were protesting in the administration's building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators they pushed our staff including lady constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty," said Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:37 PM IST