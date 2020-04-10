'Original is always more beautiful': Western Railway takes a jibe at Masakali 2.0 while asking people not to spit paan at train stations

Western Railways have taken a jibe at the remake of the original hit Masakali from Delhi 6, while asking people to not spit paan at railway station amenities to keep them in their 'original' state.
"A message for all those who spit paan - please let the amenities at the railway station be in their original state. The design which you try to make with the Paan stains only makes the railway property look ugly," the tweet read.
On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar's T-series launched the 2.0 version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' that originally featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics were penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
The new version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, and features 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.
However, the original music maestro had a savage response to the remix version. Soon after the song was released, he shared a post on Twitter that read, “No shortcuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and rewrites. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.” He captioned the post as “Enjoy the original #Masakali.”
