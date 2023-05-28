Opposition parties to meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss strategy for 2024 General Elections: Report

Opposition parties are gearing up to meet in Bihar next month to devise joint strategies to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 General Elections, as per a media report. Over 18 parties are expected to convene in Patna on June 12 for a "preparatory meeting," which will precede the main gathering to be held later, as reported by NDTV.

According to the report, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the initiative to convene this meeting of opposition parties and has even chosen the venue for the event. This development follows his recent meetings with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar has voluntarily taken the responsibility to unite the opposition parties in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Collaborating with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), the Bihar CM has recently held discussions with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to garner support in countering the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by PM Narendra Modi.

During the meeting between Kharge, Gandhi, and Nitish Kumar, the trio deliberated on the roadmap for strengthening opposition unity and the possibility of a gathering of leaders in Patna. This plan has now been finalised.

This development comes on the heels of 20 opposition parties collectively deciding to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday, showcasing their united stance against the ruling government.