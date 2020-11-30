'Opposition misleading farmers': PM Modi defends farm laws even amid magnifying protests

Even amid intensifying farmers' protests in the frontiers of national capital Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again defended the farm laws enacted by the central government and said that the agricultural reforms are actually in the interest of farmers, but the opposition is using 'tricks' to mislead the peasant community.

"New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and legal protection," said the prime minister after inaugurating the six-lane widening project of the Varanasi - Prayagraj section of NH-19 today in Varanasi.

He said that the farm laws enacted by the central government "empower" the farmers by giving them options for a bigger market.

"Reforms in the interest of farmers"

"Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get the freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities?" Prime Minister Modi asked.

Speaking on the ocassion, the prime minister cited an example of how the farmers are benefiting from the government's efforts and modern infrastructure. He said black rice was introduced 2 years ago in Chandauli to increase the income of the farmers. Last year, a farmer committee was formed and around 400 farmers were given this rice to grow in the Kharif season. While normal rice sells for Rs 35-40 a kg, this black rice was sold for up to Rs 300 a kg. For the first time, this rice has been exported to Australia, that too at the rate of around Rs. 800 per kg.

The Prime Minister said India's agricultural products are famous all over the world. He asked why farmers shouldn't have access to this big market and higher prices and said the new agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and new legal protection and at the same time the old system also continues if someone chooses to stay with that.

He said earlier, transactions outside the mandi were illegal but now the small farmer can take legal action on the transactions outside the mandi as well.

'Criticism based on mere apprehensions'

The Prime Minister said governments make policies, laws and regulations. Criticizing the opposition, he said earlier the decisions of the government were opposed but now the criticism is based on mere apprehensions. He said confusion is spread in society about what has not happened yet, which will never happen. He said these are the same people who have consistently tricked the farmers for decades.

Continuing on the duplicity of the past, the Prime Minister said MSP was declared, but a very meager MSP purchase used to take place. This deception went on for years. Large loan waiver packages were announced in the name of farmers, but they did not reach the small and marginal farmers. He added big schemes were announced in the name of farmers but earlier regimes themselves believed that out of 1 rupee, only 15 paisa reached the farmer, which is deceit in the name of schemes.