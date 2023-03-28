 Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOpposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday

Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday

The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Congress is talking to other Opposition parties in this regard, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Opposition will move no-confidence motion against Birla for being biased in the House.

Read Also
Goa: Activists lambast dictatorial attitude of BJP govt over hasty decision to disqualify Rahul...
article-image

Opposition rallies behind Gandhi after disqualification

This comes days after the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament due to his conviction and imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court. Gandhi has also been instructed to vacate the government bungalow assigned to him.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been a Member of Parliament four times, will be unable to participate in elections for a period of eight years unless his conviction is stayed by a higher court.

During the Budget session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg controversy, resulting in repeated disruptions.

Congress has been complaining about mics being shut in Parliament

On Monday, Congress MPs protested against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the House by wearing black clothes and throwing pieces of paper and sheets at the Speaker's Chair. A banner was also thrown at the Chair after the Speaker left the chamber.

The Congress party has been claiming that microphones in the Lok Sabha were being muted to silence the Opposition's demands. On March 17, the Congress shared a video clip on Twitter, in which the audio in Lok Sabha appeared to have gone silent during the Opposition's protests shortly after the session began.

Read Also
Amid Opposition uproar, Rajya Sabha passes Jammu & Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, Finance Bill
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday

Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday

Translation hurdles delaying Rahul Gandhi's appeal in higher courts: Sources

Translation hurdles delaying Rahul Gandhi's appeal in higher courts: Sources

Rajasthan: BJP stands united as CP Joshi takes charge, asks to publicise achievements of Modi govt

Rajasthan: BJP stands united as CP Joshi takes charge, asks to publicise achievements of Modi govt

Remembering life and legacy of Romesh Bhandari: A distinguished diplomat and statesman

Remembering life and legacy of Romesh Bhandari: A distinguished diplomat and statesman

Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'

Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'