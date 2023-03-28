Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Congress is talking to other Opposition parties in this regard, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Opposition will move no-confidence motion against Birla for being biased in the House.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition rallies behind Gandhi after disqualification

This comes days after the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament due to his conviction and imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court. Gandhi has also been instructed to vacate the government bungalow assigned to him.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been a Member of Parliament four times, will be unable to participate in elections for a period of eight years unless his conviction is stayed by a higher court.

During the Budget session of Parliament, the Opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg controversy, resulting in repeated disruptions.

Congress has been complaining about mics being shut in Parliament

On Monday, Congress MPs protested against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the House by wearing black clothes and throwing pieces of paper and sheets at the Speaker's Chair. A banner was also thrown at the Chair after the Speaker left the chamber.

The Congress party has been claiming that microphones in the Lok Sabha were being muted to silence the Opposition's demands. On March 17, the Congress shared a video clip on Twitter, in which the audio in Lok Sabha appeared to have gone silent during the Opposition's protests shortly after the session began.