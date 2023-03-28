Goa: Activists lambast dictatorial attitude of BJP govt over hasty decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi

Various activists have slammed the BJP government over its dictatorial attitude in the wake of the hasty decision to disqualify Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing reporters at Azad Maidan on Monday, the activists said the incident shows that the BJP government is anti-democratic.

“Democracy in India is under threat as those who question the government are being targeted,” said activist Glen Cabral.

Another activist Anthony D’Silva said the Rahul Gandhi episode shows how the BJP government is using all tricks in the book to target its opponents.

“From a frivolous complaint to the maximum sentence and finally to the hasty disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, the episode has shown that the BJP government can go to any extent to target its opponents,” D’Silva opined.

Activist Xencor Polgi said that just like the Central government, the State government too is acting in a dictatorial manner with opponents raising their voices on issues affecting the common man being targeted.

“However, we are not going to keep quiet and we will continue to raise our voices come what may,” Polgi said while also slamming the State government for imposing Section 144 within the jurisdiction of Panaji police station.

“What was the need to impose Sec 144 in Panaji?” he questioned.

Other activists who spoke included Rajan Ghate, Rama Kankonkar, John Nazareth, among others