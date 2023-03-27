Meeting of opposition parties underway at Kharge's residence, Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in attendance

Admin

Meeting of Opposition leaders of like-minded parties is underway at the residence of Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also arrived at the residence of Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the meeting.

Opposition leaders of like-minded parties including Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Singh, Sitaram Yechury among others arrived at Kharge's residence

