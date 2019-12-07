Oppn mounts pressure on Yogi; Holds massive protests across UP, Priyanka Gandhi takes lead

Lucknow: Hours after the death of the Unnao victim Friday night, the opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party swung into action Saturday morning and launched protests in Lucknow which was later spread to other major cities.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the lead of the opposition with well-crafted strategy. Since she was already in Lucknow for the two-day trip for party meetings starting on Friday, it became easier for her to roll out the plan and mobilise the leaders, cadre and NSUI.

Soon after the girl's death late night, she decided to leave for the victim's village early Saturday to meet the kin of the deceased. An observer said. “Her plan was kept secret until she reached near Unnao possibly to ensure that no ruling or opposition leader reach there before her.” UP party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress' leader in Assembly Aradhana Mishra also joined Priyanka.

On the way, Priyanka tweeted, “It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh” and "Keeping in mind the previous incident of Unnao, why did the government not give immediate protection to the victim? What action was taken against the officer who refused to register her FIR?”

She later met the family of the victim and assured them that she was with them in this difficult time.

"The victim's whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded," she told media later adding, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is saying there is no place for criminals in the state but what he has turned the state into, I think there is no place for women here.”

Apart from Congress, Samajwadi party also left no stone unturned to corner the Yogi government. Former chief minister and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav was the first to reached at the Assembly gate for a Dharna where he demanded resignation of Yogi Adityanath over the Unnao incident.

Congress leaders in Lucknow also sought to hold protest outside BJP office which is in front of the Assembly building.

They were lathicharged by cops who forced them to leave venue. Later, they tried to enter CM Yogi's official residence as well. Those who jumped the barricades were treated with canes.

Senior leaders Lallu, Jitin Prasada, PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra and Deepak Singh were also detained by the police. They were not released till the time of going to press.

You are a woman, you should understand: Maya tells Guv

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to use her constitutional powers to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

“Being a woman, I am very worried. And being the constitutional chief of the state, as well as a woman, I request you to take cognisance of the people's worries to alert the government. You must intervene and do whatever it is necessary under your constitutional duties to control crime and contain the law and order situation as soon as possible. Today UP needs it desperately,” former chief minister said to Governor in a memorandum submitted when she met Ms Patel Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, she addressed a press conference to attack the BJP government in the state.