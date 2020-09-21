OpIndia moves SC in Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' case, lists '100 instances of false reportage' by mainstream media

On Monday, right-wing website Opindia.com, think-tank Indic Collective Trust and a not-for-profit called Upword Foundation filed an application in SC seeking impleadment in the Sudarshan TV case.

They argued that that this was in the larger question of principle and law and in relation to permissible free speech which court is seized of in this matter.

A tweet from OpIndia.com quoted lawyer J Sai Deepak saying that OpIndia had captured '100 instances of patently false reportage by media'.