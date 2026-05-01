Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunite 194 Missing Persons, Including 45 Children In April | file pic [representatinal image]

New Delhi: Delhi Police have successfully reunited a total of 194 persons, including 45 missing or kidnapped children and 149 adults, with their families during the period from April 1 to April 30, under the ongoing 'Operation Milap'.

According to Delhi Police, the initiative continues to play a vital role in tracing missing individuals and restoring them safely to their homes. The police also highlighted that since the beginning of the year, from January 1 to April 30, a total of 542 missing persons, comprising 143 minor children and 399 adults, have been traced and reunited with their families in the South-West District.

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The police stated that prompt and coordinated action was taken in every reported case of a missing or kidnapped person. Special teams were immediately deployed to launch search operations. These efforts included extensive local enquiries, scanning CCTV footage, and circulating photographs of missing individuals at key locations such as auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus terminals, and railway stations.

Officials further added that enquiries were conducted with bus drivers, conductors, vendors, and other local stakeholders to track the movements of the missing persons. Local informers were also engaged to gather intelligence. In addition, records of nearby police stations and hospitals were meticulously examined to ensure no lead was overlooked.

As a result of these sustained and coordinated efforts, the South-West District Police were able to trace all 194 individuals during April 2026 and ensure their safe reunion with their families. The initiative reflects the department’s commitment to public service and its focus on humanitarian policing.

Providing details of operations carried out by various police stations, the release stated that Police Station Vasant Vihar traced three missing minor girls and three missing adult females, all of whom were reunited with their families. Police Station South Campus successfully traced two missing or kidnapped minor children, including one boy and one girl.

Police Station Vasant Kunj North located seven missing persons, including six males and one female. Meanwhile, Police Station Vasant Kunj South traced three minor girls along with seven other missing persons, comprising two males and five females.

Police Station Kapashera recorded significant success by tracing eight missing or kidnapped minor children, one boy and seven girls -- along with 21 missing adults, including eight males and 13 females. Similarly, Police Station Palam Village traced three minor children and four missing adult females.

Police Station Sagarpur recovered two missing minor girls and 11 other missing persons, including three males and eight females. Police Station Delhi Cantt. traced one missing minor boy along with 29 missing adults, including 12 males and 17 females.

Police Station Sarojini Nagar traced two missing or kidnapped minor children and four other missing persons. Police Station Safdarjung Enclave located three missing persons, including one male and two females, while Police Station Kishangarh traced one missing minor boy and seven other missing persons.

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Specialised units also played a crucial role in the operations. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the South-West District traced 14 missing or kidnapped minor children, including seven boys and seven girls. Meanwhile, the District Missing Persons Unit (DMPU) traced six missing minor girls along with 53 missing adults, including 25 males and 28 females.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)